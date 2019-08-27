Namibia gear up for Kings visit

PREMIUM

After a week of high intensity training in Durban followed by a thumping 43-0 win over a Sharks Invitational XI, Namibia are rearing to go for their World Cup warm-up clash against the Isuzu Southern Kings in Windhoek on Saturday.



Both teams are fine tuning their plans for bigger battles and interim Kings head coach Robbi Kempson will welcome this chance to watch his squad perform in testing conditions...

