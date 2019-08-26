Rout dashes Eastern Province Elephants' hopes
Loss of focus blamed for heavy defeat to Griffons
Missed tackles and a lack of concentration contributed to EP’s heavy 62-31 defeat against the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semifinal in Welkom on Saturday, Elephants coach Chumani Booi said.
The loss ended EP’s three-match winning streak and dashed their hopes of going all the way to the final after a strong finish to the season...
