Port Elizabeth shottist Giuseppe Tagliaferri shifts focus to Algeria

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth clay target shooter Giuseppe Tagliaferi was on the mark as he helped Team South Africa shoot their way to gold at the Universal Trench World Championships in France recently.



Now Tagliaferri has an eye on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as he looks to add his name to the team list for the prestigious event...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.