Eric Tinkler slams 'ridiculous' award to his goalkeeper

Coach Eric Tinkler slammed the selection of his goalkeeper, Ghana's Richard Ofori, as man of the match after a goalless South African Premiership game on Sunday, calling it "ridiculous".

"I find that decision absolutely ridiculous," was his angry reaction to the Maritzburg United and Ghana 2019 Africa Cup of Nations shot-stopper being presented with a statuette and a cash prize.

"I really do not know how he was named man of the match when the other goalkeeper (Boy de Jong) was much busier," he added after a 0-0 draw with promoted Stellenbosch in Cape Town.

Man of the match awards are decided by journalists covering Premiership matches and often trigger social media controversy.

Former South Africa midfielder Tinkler also lashed out at his side, saying they were "fearful and anxious and, especially in the opening half, lacked composure".

While United captain Ofori made two excellent first half saves, Netherlands-born De Jong was constantly under pressure in the second half and used his forehead to make one brilliant stop.

The result of a match that never came to life left both clubs winless and just above the relegation zone after three rounds with two points each.

In Polokwane, Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic, who had midfielder Lantshene Phalane sent off on 64 minutes after a second yellow card, drew 0-0 in the other Sunday fixture.

