Rampant Mamelodi Sundowns make light work of Otoho d’Oyo to advance

For most parts of the first half, Mamelodi Sundowns picked apart this modest Otoho d’Oyo side from Congo Brazzaville with precision and ruthlessness of army trained snipers.

The score ended on 4-0 and 5-2 on aggregate but the Brazilians could have buried their visitors in an avalanche had they converted an array of the good chances they created.

This convincing Caf Champions League, preliminary round victory was secured through goals by Mosa Lebusa, Themba Zwane and a brace by Gaston Sirino in the first half where they completely dominated proceedings.

Sundowns came into this game following a surprise 2-1 loss to d’Otoho from the first leg but they left nothing to chance as they successfully negotiated passage to the first round where they play Cote d’Or of Seychelles for a place in the group stages next month.