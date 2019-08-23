Safa’s Women’s League kicks off without prize money and TV

The National Women’s League kicks off this weekend in Soweto but there is no clarity on prize money for the champions and monthly grants.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and his vice Ria Ledwaba launched the league on Thursday but it emerged that they can’t commit themselves to any numbers because there is no sponsorship.

They are also still negotiating with broadcasters to secure a deal that will see some of the matches on television.

“In terms of the prize money‚ we are waiting for all the funding that we are expecting for us to put those numbers in place‚” said Ledwaba‚ adding that teams have been transported and accommodated by Safa for the opening weekend‚ to be played at Soweto’s Nike Centre.

“We don’t want to put those numbers and come and change them at a later stage. We have some time to be able to give the media the breakdown in terms of the numbers for the prize money as well as the grant.”