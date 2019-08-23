Pride back in EP rugby jersey
Putting pride back in the red and black hooped EP jersey has been one of the most pleasing aspects of the Elephants’ barnstorming Currie Cup First Division campaign, EP coach Chumani Booi said.
After being the whipping boys last season, the resurgent Elephants have been rewarded for their efforts with a berth in Saturday’s First Division semi-final against the Griffons...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.