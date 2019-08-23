Pride back in EP rugby jersey

Putting pride back in the red and black hooped EP jersey has been one of the most pleasing aspects of the Elephants’ barnstorming Currie Cup First Division campaign, EP coach Chumani Booi said.



After being the whipping boys last season, the resurgent Elephants have been rewarded for their efforts with a berth in Saturday’s First Division semi-final against the Griffons...

