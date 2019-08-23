Manyama makes case for Khama Billiat to stay put

Fellow Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama feels that Khama Billiat is still needed at Chiefs.

Billiat, who has missed the past few games with a knee injury, has been linked with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Manyama has taken over the responsibility of scoring the goals for Amakhosi with two in their 3-2 win over Highlands Park some weeks ago.

Manyama, however, insisted yesterday that Billiat is still vital to Amakhosi's season.

"It's not about taking responsibility individually - it's about taking it as a team. Yes, I played well but we need Khama," Manyama told the media at the club's Naturena base yesterday.

"I think any team that he plays in, he's very much an important player."

Chiefs finished ninth last term and the former Cape Town City captain is hopeful of a better campaign this time.

Manyama also weighed in on Billiat's mental state, saying the Zimbabwean attacker has handled the situation well despite the spotlight on him.

"I think Khama is a big boy. yeah. He's been here and he's been working hard. We haven't shown any emotion to that or put our focus on that. We expect that from players like him. He's still here and we will make sure we support him in every way. He's positive in everything he does and he comes back to help the team."

Meanwhile, Amakhosi will take on the high-flying SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Chiefs' defensive department will need to be at their best against the free-scoring United, who have scored six goals in their last two games.

Matsatsantsa beat Orlando Pirates 3-0 in the league and repeated the same scoreline in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Bidvest Wits.

Manyama, who previously played for SuperSport, admitted that this will be a tough clash.

"Yeah, obviously it's a big game against a very good team and I think this is one of the games where form doesn't matter.

"SuperSport are always hard to beat... they are a fighting team.

"We know what to expect and we are looking forward to it."