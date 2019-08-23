Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki has no qualms about handling characters like Kermit Erasmus and that was why he did not hesitate to include the Cape Town City forward in his squad to meet Zambia in a friendly in Lusaka on September 7.

In the past Erasmus has voiced his feelings when previous Bafana coaches failed to call or play him in the national team.

Erasmus’s infamous tweet in June 2015‚ “I’m no backup player #KE95”‚ when he was called by former coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba as a replacement for Tokelo Rantie‚ went viral and rubbed the coach the wrong way as he felt insulted by the Port Elizabeth-born player.

After picking Erasmus alongside Bradley Grobler and Lebo Mothiba as his front man for the 22nd Bafana tie against the Zambians‚ Ntseki explained that he comes a long way back with the diminutive striker – too far to worry about how Erasmus will react to playing or not.

Ntseki (49)‚ who has raised his hand to be appointed permanently to the Bafana job to replace Stuart Baxter‚ who resigned at the beginning of this month‚ said he’s coached Erasmus before in the Safa junior ranks‚ and knows him well.