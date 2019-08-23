Justin Ontong sole survivor among SA's World Cup coaches
Justin Ontong will be the sole survivor of South Africa’s men’s team’s previous coaching staff in India in September and October.
For now‚ Ontong is still the fielding coach — as he was during South Africa’s worst-ever Cricket World Cup campaign‚ in England from May to July.
SA won only three of their eight completed games and were the first of the 10 competing teams to be eliminated from the running for the semi-finals.
That brought the end of Ottis Gibson’s tenure as head coach‚ along with that of batting coach Dale Benkenstein and spin bowling consultant Claude Henderson.
Enoch Nkwe has been named team director for the three T20s and as many Tests South Africa will play in India.
A Cricket South Africa (CSA) release on Thursday said Lance Klusener would serve as batting coach for the T20s — but did not fill the vacancy for the Tests — and that Vincent Barnes would be the bowling coach.
All of the appointments are for the India tour only.
“[Klusener’s] record as one of the best allrounders in the world‚ particularly in white-ball cricket‚ during his playing career speaks for itself‚ and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level‚” the release quoted acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl as saying.
“[Barnes] also has extensive coaching experience at international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable.”
As for the gaping hole among the tracksuits: “Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly.”
Klusener‚ the Dolphins head coach from 2012 to 2016‚ turned down an offer to be Bangladesh’s bowling coach in 2010. He was Zimbabwe’s batting coach in 2016.
Barnes‚ South Africa’s fulltime bowling coach from 2003 to 2011‚ is currently in charge of bowling at CSA’s high performance centre.