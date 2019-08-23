Justin Ontong sole survivor among SA's World Cup coaches

Justin Ontong will be the sole survivor of South Africa’s men’s team’s previous coaching staff in India in September and October.

For now‚ Ontong is still the fielding coach — as he was during South Africa’s worst-ever Cricket World Cup campaign‚ in England from May to July.

SA won only three of their eight completed games and were the first of the 10 competing teams to be eliminated from the running for the semi-finals.

That brought the end of Ottis Gibson’s tenure as head coach‚ along with that of batting coach Dale Benkenstein and spin bowling consultant Claude Henderson.

Enoch Nkwe has been named team director for the three T20s and as many Tests South Africa will play in India.