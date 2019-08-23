Cricket SA confirm boss Moroe was on panel that picked Gauteng’s new CEO
Thabang Moroe was on the panel that interviewed candidates vying to become the Central Gauteng Lions’ (CGL) new chief executive‚ Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) have confirmed.
The CGL said on Sunday that Jono Leaf-Wright would replace Greg Fredericks‚ who has been the CGL’s chief executive since October 2013. Leaf-Wright‚ 37‚ has a background in coaching.
However‚ question marks have been raised over CSA chief executive Moroe’s involvement in what was ostensibly an independent process.
But the CGL have defended his intervention‚ and say CSA have been party to making other appointments in their organisation.
The CGL did not answer directly when asked why Moroe was on the panel and what his role was. They did‚ however‚ confirm his presence.
A formal response to those questions read‚ in part: “The CGL strives to adhere to good corporate governance in all its endeavours including recruitment of all personnel.”
The response detailed the composition of the forums the CGL assembled to choose their cricket services manager‚ mini-cricket and schools cricket administrator‚ marketing and communications manager‚ chief financial officer — all of which included CSA representatives.
“A similar approach was adopted for the appointment of the CGL’s chief executive and panel make-up inclusive of CGL board members as well as CSA’s chief executive officer‚” the CGL wrote.
Asked the same questions through CSA’s media structures‚ Moroe’s relayed reply indicated that CSA saw no problem with their involvement in the process.
“Our interviews are a dynamic process designed to interrogate different areas of skills to identify the best candidate for a position‚” Moroe was quoted as saying.
“Our panels consist of a multitude of personnel across CSA head office‚ the different provincial unions and others within the cricketing fraternity.
“We have honed this style as the best practice of recruiting from within the cricketing system.”
Moroe has become the most powerful figure in the game in the country in the wake of the sweeping restructuring that followed SA’s poor performance at the men’s Cricket World Cup in England from May to July‚ when Faf du Plessis’s team lost five of their eight completed games.