Crazily easy first fixture for ex-Pirates coach 'Micho' at Zamalek

Milutin Sredojevic will not have had an easier start to any of his coaching stints at various clubs across Africa than the one he is certain to have with Zamalek on Saturday.

The Egyptian giants play their first game under the ex-Orlando Pirates boss‚ who beat a hasty retreat from South Africa last week after allegations of off-field impropriety and amid on-field stagnation‚ against Dedekah of Somalia in the second leg of their Caf Champions League tie.

Unlike a player moving in mid-competition‚ Sredojevic is not cup tied for the Champions League after being on the bench a fortnight ago when Pirates went to Lusaka for the first leg of their first round tie against Green Eagles of Zambia and lost 1-0.

Zamalek won the first leg 7-0 as Dedekah marked a return to continental competition for Somali club for the first time in 29 years.