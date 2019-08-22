Warren Whiteley may have resigned himself to missing next month’s Rugby World Cup in Japan‚ but he gave current Springbok captain Siya Kolisi a massive stamp of approval.

Like Whiteley‚ Kolisi’s Super Rugby season was blighted by injury and he missed almost the entire Rugby Championship campaign.

Kolisi made his return in last week’s 24-18 win against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld. The week before‚ he appeared for Western Province in a Currie Cup game against the Pumas.

Whiteley also had an idea of what SA’s loose-forward trio will look like for the Yokohama game against New Zealand.

“I thought Siya was phenomenal when he came onto the park. We must remember that he’s coming back from injury and the amount of pressure that he’s under as a Springbok captain. All eyes are on him and for him to perform like he did‚ that’s brilliant‚” Whiteley said.

“I think he’s going to start for us as captain‚ probably with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen. Francois Louw has been effective off the bench and that’s probably where I’m headed in terms of a loose trio for the World Cup game against New Zealand.”