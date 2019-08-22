REVIEW | The 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback will blast you into orbit

Imagine you are strapped into Apollo 11’s command module, Columbia, atop a Saturn V rocket, ready for lift-off. It’s a tight space, with a multitude of buttons and knobs and toggles. It has enough computing power to get you and two other people to the moon and back. Fast-forward 50 years, and slide into the cockpit of the new Audi RS5 Sportback. Comfortably seating four people, quiet and with more technology in it than Columbia could ever dream of, it defies the laws of physics much the same way.

The Audi’s 2.9-litre V6 engine is force-fed air by two turbochargers. The max power output of 331kW and 600Nm of torque is enough to rocket one off the line at warp speed. Thanks to Audi’s all-wheel drive Quattro system, which is mated to a very smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox, all the power gets put down onto the tarmac without any fuss whatsoever.

The claimed 3.9 seconds for the 0-100km/h dash is supercar territory, and there are very few cars that would stand a chance off the line at the traffic light grand prix. The engine makes a beautiful noise as it races towards the red end of the tachometer, especially in Sport mode, when the exhaust pipes are derestricted for one’s aural delight.