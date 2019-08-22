How Team SA fared on Wednesday

Team SA picked up 12 medals on Wednesday at the African Games in Rabat and Casablanca. There were seven gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals from Tiffany Keep (cycling), and Erin Gallagher, Emma Chelius, Kaylene Corbett, Christin Mundell, Michael Houlie, Samantha Randle (two), Martin Binedell, Carla Antonopoulos, women’s 4x100m freestyle (swimming) and men’s 4x100m freestyle (swimming).

CYCLING

Women’s Mountain Biking, Cross-Country: Tiffany Keep won the gold medal in the mountain biking cross-country event. She covered the seven 5km laps in 1hr 39min 35sec. She beat the Mauritian pair of Aurelie Halbwachs and Mary LeCourt De Billot into silver and bronze by 1min 20.3sec.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men’s doubles, semi-finals: Grant Goldschmidt and Leo Williams went down narrowly to Morocco’s Mohammed Abicha and Zouheir El Graoui 21-16, 23-21.Bronze medal final: Goldschmidt and Williams lost 21-18, 16-21, 11-15 to Rwanda.

FOOTBALL

Women’s Group B: South Africa’s Under-20s were awarded a walkover against Zambia, who failed to arrive in time.

SWIMMING

Women’s 200m butterfly: Heats: Carla Antonopoulos finished second in her heat in 2min 24.06sec. Swimming in the second of two heats, Jessica Whelan finished third in her heat in 2:26.98. Both qualified for the final, in fourth and sixth places overall.

Women’s 100m freestyle, Heats: Erin Gallagher won her heat comfortably in 57.60 to qualify for the final second fastest overall. Emma Chelius qualified for the final.

Men’s 100m freestyle, Heats: Douglas Erasmus finished second in his heat in 50.65 and second overall and Ryan Coetzee finished third in his heat in 51.37 and qualified fifth overall

Women’s 50m breaststroke, Heats: Christin Mundell won her heat in 32.70 to qualify second overall for the final. Kaylene Corbett also won her heat, in 32.75, to qualify third fastest for the final.

Men’s 50m breaststroke, Heats: Michael Houllie won his heat in 27.94 to qualify second fastest for the final. Brad Tandy won his heat in 28.54 to qualify fifth fastest for the final.

Women’s 200m backstroke, Heats: Samantha Randle and Lwethu Mbatha both qualified for the final.

Men’s 200m backstroke, Heats: Ra’eez Warley and Martin Binedell both qualified for the final.

Finals

Women’s 200m butterfly: Carla Antonopoulos finished fifth in 2:23.05 and Jessica Whelan, who had led through halfway, sixth in 2:26.57

Men’s 200m butterfly: Alard Basson finished fifth in 2:06.92 and Ayrton Sweeney sixth in 2:07.08

Women’s 100m freestyle: Erin Gallagher won the gold medal in a new Games record of 55.13, with Emma Chelius claiming the bronze medal in 55.86.

Men’s 100m freestyle: Doug Erasmus finished fourth and Ryan Coetzee sixth in 50.31 and 50.60 respectively.

Women’s 50m breaststroke: Kaylene Corbett won the gold medal swimming in lane three in a Games record 32.20, while Christin Mundell picked up the silver medal in 32.70.

Men’s 50m breaststroke: Michael Houllie touched the wall first to win the gold medal in 27.41. Brad Tandy improved on his morning time to finish fourth in 28.32.

Women’s 200m backstroke: Samantha Randle finished second in 2:15.50 after being unable to haul back Felicity Passon in the final. Lwethu Mbatha finished seventh in 2:32.15

Men’s 200m backstroke: Martin Binedell broke the African Games record when he won gold in 1:59.03, while Ra’eez Warley finished eighth in 2:08.03.

Women’s 1500m freestyle: Samantha Randle finished second in 17:11.07 to take the silver medal and Carla Antonopoulos finished strongly for bronze in 17:22.15.

Men’s 800m freestyle: Brent Szurdoki finished fifth in 8:12.57 and Michael McGlynn sixth in 8:27.52.

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay: South Africa (Erin Gallagher, Jessica Whelan, Kerrin Herbst and Emma Chelius) won the gold medal in a Games record 3:48.88.

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: South Africa (Brad Tandy, Ryan Coetzee, Martin Bine dell and Doug Erasmus) finished 3:21.63 by 0.20sec.

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s team, Group F: South Africa (Byrone Abrahams, Kurt Lingeveldt, Cade Peters) lost their opening match 3-1 to hosts Morocco

Men’s team, Group F: South Africa (Byrone Abrahams, Kurt Lingeveldt, Cade Peters) lost their second match 3-0 to Tunisia

Women’s team, Group D: South Africa lost their opening match 3-0 to Tunisia

Women’s team, Group D: South Africa lost their second match 3-0 to Ethiopia

- teamsa.co.za