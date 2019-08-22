Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs teammates support him and make sure he remains positive while his career at Naturena remains up in the air‚ Amakhosi midfielder Lebogang Manyama has said.

Billiat continues to be a Chiefs player‚ showing up for training at their Village each day‚ as he did ahead of an Amakhosi media day at Naturena on Thursday.

But the continued uncertainty over whether the little Zimbabwean playmaking star will achieve his wish of returning to ex-club Mamelodi Sundowns has seen him apparently grounded from playing for now.

“Khama is a big boy and he’s one of the top players in the country. And whether he stays or leaves‚ probably next year he’ll have the same thing again‚” Manyama said.

“He’s been here‚ he’s been working hard. And we haven’t shown any emotion to any of that‚ or put any of our focus on that.