Chippa in for a big surprise – Mathiane

PREMIUM

Lamontville Golden Arrows skipper Matome Mathiane has warned Chippa United to expect a tough examination of their ability when the sides clash in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).



Abafana Bes’thende are coming off a 5-0 beating at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic in their last league fixture and will definitely want to correct that with a win against the Chilli Boys...

