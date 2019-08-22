Chippa in for a big surprise – Mathiane
Lamontville Golden Arrows skipper Matome Mathiane has warned Chippa United to expect a tough examination of their ability when the sides clash in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
Abafana Bes’thende are coming off a 5-0 beating at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic in their last league fixture and will definitely want to correct that with a win against the Chilli Boys...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.