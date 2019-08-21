WATCH | Modest Sundowns star Kekana eager to downplay his wonder goal against City
Hlompho Kekana was both humble and modest as he acknowledged the wonder goal he scored against Cape Town City on Tuesday.
The modest Kekane said the goal was “good” but sought to deflect attention away from himself and preferred to rather focus on the game.
The 34-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns skipper hit a rocket-like shot from some 30 metres out to hand the champions an eighth minute lead in their Premier Soccer League clash at Atteridgeville.
City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh did not even see the shot as it hit one post and pinballed in off the other.
2019/20 @FIFAcom #Puskas Award loading ?pic.twitter.com/K0VMeA9FsG— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 21, 2019
“It is going to be hard to see that one being beaten for goal of the year‚” said City coach Benni McCarthy.
But Kekana did not want to dwell on the goal as he spoke to reporters after the match.
Instead he wanted to talk about the game.
“It was one we really thought we were going to win‚ especially after taking the lead‚" he said.
"But in the end we have to accept the point because we were playing against a very good team‚ very tactical and they cancelled us out in the midfield.
“Sundowns is a team that likes to play through the midfield. We cancelled each other out‚ denying each other the ball.
“They put someone on top of Themba (Zwane) and it was difficult to find him. It was difficult for is in the end and we just had to settle for the point.‚
“The goal itself was good‚” he added with some understatement‚ “that’s as much as I can say”.