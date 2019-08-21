The all-new 2020 Audi RS6 Avant is a dog-carrying supercar slayer

Some 40mm wider than the car it replaces, the new RS6 Avant is visually more aggressive, but has, to some extent, lost that under-the-radar “sleeper” image, with which this wagon has long been associated. Inside you will find a cabin that riffs heavily off the recently launched Q8 SUV and, as such, features the firm's new MMI touch response system, with its ultra-slick black-panel design. Unsurprisingly, Audi virtual cockpit also makes an appearance and features unique RS displays that provide information on tyre pressure, power output, torque, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times and g-forces.

Interestingly, this will also be the first RS6 Avant to be made available in North America.