SportsLIVE Podcast | MB Lusaseni exclusive - Part 2: 'Straueli told me to go home & forget about rugby'
Former Junior Springbok and Lions lock MB Lusaseni cut his career tragically short at the age of 26, and in this candid part 2 of his exclusive chat with Sbu Mjikeliso, he tackles his last season with the Lions, which saw questionable rotation policies being put in place.
Lusaseni and Sbu also delved into the enigma that was MB's old teammate Howard Mnisi, the mercurial No 12, who was an instrumental member of the Lions team that made three Super Rugby finals on the bounce. Notably, how a man of Mnisi's talents has gone under-appreciated in a rugby country like SA.
The lock lets SportsLIVE listeners in on what he is up to these days, where he is coaching and whether he can still play at the age of 30.
We also delve into Springbok action, most notably the dancing, pirouetting, try-machine called Sbu Nkosi, whom our Sbu has nicknamed “The Blacks Swan”. Nkosi took Argentinian defenders apart in the Test at Loftus last Saturday, beating three defenders for his first try and four for his second.
We hear from Nkosi and what goes on in his head in those heady moments when he just “loses it” and decides to take on an army of defenders by himself. “I am not saying in that moment,” he admitted.
We also get a word from Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who has been through the rough and tumble of the Allister Coetzee era and is now enjoying a fruitful spell under Rassie Erasmus.
