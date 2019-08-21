Promotion off the menu for EP rugby

PREMIUM

Pride and not the possibility of having a crack at playing in the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division will be at stake when EP’s Elephants play the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semi-final on Saturday.



Even if the Elephants beat the Griffons in Welkom, their hopes of earning a promotion match against the team ending bottom of the Premier Division log have been dashed by competition rules...

