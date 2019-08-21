Phil Neville calls for social media boycott in wake of Pogba racist abuse

England women's manager Phil Neville believes football players should boycott social media in the wake of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba becoming the latest high-profile figure to suffer racist abuse online.

Pogba was targeted after his penalty was saved in United's 1-1 draw at Wolves on Monday just days after Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham suffered similar abuse.

"I think we probably have to take drastic measures now as a football community - I've had it with my players on social media, the Premier League stars and the Championship have had it," said Neville on Tuesday.

"I just wonder whether as a football community we come off social media. Because Twitter won't do anything about it, Instagram won't do anything about it - they send you an email reply saying they'll investigate but nothing happens.

"I've lost total faith in whoever runs these social media departments, so let's send a powerful message: come off social media (for) six months. Let's see the effect it has on these social media companies."

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also called on social media giants Twitter and Instagram to be more pro-active to stop "pathetic trolls".

"Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it," Maguire, the world's most expensive defender after an £80 million ($97 million) move from Leicester earlier this month, posted on Twitter.

"Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram."

Some of the tweets aimed at Pogba were later deleted while several accounts appeared to have been taken down.

Twitter's terms and conditions say it "takes action against behaviour that targets individuals with hateful conduct".