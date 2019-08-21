Jomo Cosmos owner Jomo Sono has said that National First Division club owners were “hurt” when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) launched televised matches for the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) reserve league before the NFD.

Sono praised the new sponsorship for the NFD‚ and renaming to the GladAfrica Championship‚ and a limited number of First Division games – 30 this season – now being televised.

Cosmos’s owner said while the new sponsorship does not increase a R500‚000 grant to First Division clubs – an amount that does not cover club bosses’ monthly overheads – the sponsorship‚ and televised games are a start.

The GladAfrica Championship has prizemoney of R3-million for the winners‚ R1‚5-million for the runners up and R1-million for third place.

This is a welcome development‚ but does not immediately help solve the problem of sustainability for NFD clubs‚ who can have a high turnover of selling of franchises due to expensive running costs.

“It is a concern. But if my memory serves me well‚ the PSL chairman [Irvin Khoza] said that all the teams‚ including from fourth position all the way down‚ will get money at the end of the season‚” Sono said.

Sono was pressed on how this can help solve high monthly costs.

“What can we do? It’s a choice we take to stay in there. Because we love the sport‚ we stay” he responded.

“We don’t want to push. I mean‚ it took us 20 years to get something. For 20 years‚ after Mvela [Mvelaphanda’s NFD sponsorship in the mid-2000s] was gone‚ there was no sponsorship for the NFD.