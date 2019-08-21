The standoff over broadcast rights to Absa Premiership matches will be high on the agenda when government holds crunch talks with the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ MultiChoice and the SABC to discuss the long-running saga that has left millions in the dark.

The talks are set to held in 48 hours and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ her sports counterpart Nathi Mthethwa‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza and MultiChoice executive chairman Imtiaz Patel will meet with the SABC in a bid to find common ground with the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

This comes after Mthethwa met Khoza‚ Patel and MultiChoice chief executive Calvo Mawela on Tuesday where they explored ways of finding a lasting solution to the impasse that has led to a PSL blacked out on the public broadcaster.