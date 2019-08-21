Whether by intention or circumstance‚ former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has become embroiled in a web of denials before a ball has been kicked under him at new club Zamalek.

The manner of Sredojevic’s hasty departure from Pirates‚ and the country‚ ostensibly taking the first flight out after his resignation on Friday on the eve of an important MTN8 quarterfinal against Highlands Park the next day‚ raises question marks.

But there is more. Here is a timeline of events‚ as I have been able to piece them together‚ since the coach’s departure on Friday night.

As a football journalist who was always friendly with Sredojevic as coach of Pirates‚ who has respected the 49-year-old’s growing reputation and track record in Africa‚ I make no judgments. I just try to present the facts as I can make them out.