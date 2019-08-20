Kings may play game in East London
New ground could be broken in the Guinness PRO14 if the Isuzu Southern Kings decide to play one of their home games in East London this season.
Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana said his franchise was looking to take a home fixture out of Port Elizabeth to spread top rugby throughout the province...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.