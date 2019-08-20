Chippa coach prepares his troops for war against Golden Arrows

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen says his troops will fight for every inch when they take on Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership fixture at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, in Durban on Saturday (3pm).



Although the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer club would obviously like to clinch their first win of the season on Saturday, Larsen is aware that the game will not be easy especially after Arrows disappointing 5-0 defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic in their last match...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.