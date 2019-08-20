Chippa coach prepares his troops for war against Golden Arrows
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen says his troops will fight for every inch when they take on Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership fixture at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
Although the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer club would obviously like to clinch their first win of the season on Saturday, Larsen is aware that the game will not be easy especially after Arrows disappointing 5-0 defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic in their last match...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.