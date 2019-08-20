Boys who dream big get chance to impress Bloemfontein Celtic

Two aspirant professional soccer players from Walmer Township have been handed a dream chance to train with the Bloemfontein Celtic’s development side with the aim of being absorbed into the system.



Azola Matrose, 16, and Luvolwethu Lelengwana, 17, of Real Madrid FC, part of the Walmer Football Association, will spend five days in the Siwelele camp during the September holidays when they will try to impress the technical team...

