Subs play key Currie Cup roles as Sharks subdue Lions

Substitutes Rhyno Smith and Dillon Smit had pivotal roles as trophy-holders the Sharks edged fellow title contenders the Golden Lions 30-28 Sunday in a Currie Cup thriller.

Sharks' Smith converted from almost in front of the posts a 70th-minute try by co-captain Jeremy Ward that he created with a clever low kick that outfoxed a flat defence at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The converted try gave the Durban-based visitors a 30-23 advantage they were in danger of surrendering when another substitute, Marnus Schoeman, was credited with a rolling maul try five minutes from time.

Unlike Smith, Lions' Smit had a difficult conversion kick and his attempt from the touchline veered right of the far post to leave the Sharks clinging to a two-point lead.

The Lions won two penalties in a late onslaught only to see hopes of a dramatic victory disappear when experienced Schoeman knocked on deep inside Sharks' territory.

Victory lifted the Sharks one place to fourth while the Lions remained third with one league round remaining before the top four of seven sides advance to the semi-finals.

Already-qualified Griquas have 19 points, Free State Cheetahs and the Lions 17, Sharks 14, record 34-time champions Western Province 13 and the Blue Bulls and Pumas nine.

This Saturday, the Lions are away to the Griquas, whose last semi-finals appearance was 21 years ago, and the Sharks visit the Bulls.

"The energy of our bench played a key role when the Lions came hard at us in the second half," said Ward, referring to a comeback by the home side after they trailed 20-10 at half-time.

Among the Sharks' stars was Junior Springboks scrum-half Sanele Nohamba, who used a rare start to score 15 points, including a brilliant solo try after a dash from midfield.

Lions flyhalf Shaun Reynolds contributed 18 points, including two tries, to overtake George Whitehead of the Griquas and become the leading Currie Cup scorer this season with 64 points.

