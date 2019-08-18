Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane misses former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic already‚ he said after his team’s 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

More accurately‚ Mosimane said he will miss how Sredojevic made Pirates Sundowns’ greatest rivals of the past two seasons‚ and pushed Downs’ coach competitively.

Pirates finished runners-up to Sundowns in the past two Absa Premiership seasons.

Sredojevic resigned in a bombshell announcement made by Pirates late on Friday night. He has been strongly linked to Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Rulani Mokwena - Mosimane’s former Sundowns assistant-coach‚ who was Sredojevic’s assistant at Pirates - started as Bucs’ caretaker-coach with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal loss against Highlands Park on Saturday night‚ having had less than a day in the job.

“I must tell you I was very sad. Because ‘Micho’ [Sredojevic] is a personal friend of mine‚” Mosimane said.