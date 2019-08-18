Springbok Pienaar scores as Cheetahs nearer Currie Cup semi-finals

Springboks half-back Ruan Pienaar was among the Free State Cheetahs try scorers as they beat the Pumas 43-37 on Saturday and moved closer to a South African Currie Cup semi-finals place.

A bonus-point victory lifted the Bloemfontein outfit to second with 17 points, two less than surprise leaders the Griquas, who have secured a last-four berth for the first time since 1998.

The Cheetahs will reach the semi-finals of the 128-year Currie Cup - the oldest national provincial rugby competition - if holders the Sharks fail to get more than one point at the Golden Lions Sunday.

Otherwise, they must avoid defeat at home to Western Province next Saturday in the final league round to remain in contention for a first title since 2016.

The Cheetahs recovered from a 15-point deficit on 27 minutes to take the lead five minutes into the second half when a Pienaar try was converted by Louis Fouche in northeastern city Nelspruit.

Pienaar, who has played full-back, fly-half and scrum-half and has won 88 Test caps, returned to South Africa this year after seven seasons at Ulster and two with Montpellier.

In an 11-try match that produced some superb scores but also some woeful defending, the visitors scored further tries through Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Jasper Wiese to move 13 points clear.

But the bottom-of-the-table Pumas secured two bonus points thanks to tries from skipper Jeandre Rudolph and Alwayno Visagie, his third of the match.

On Friday, the Griquas won for the fourth time in five outings when they edged record 34-time champions Western Province 27-23 in Kimberley.

