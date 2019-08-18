The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has officially invited all other sports bodies to follow soccer’s lead and ask the Sport minister for permission to compete at the African Games in Morocco.

Acting sports minister Thoko Didiza this week instructed Sascoc to process the paperwork so the men’s under-20 and women’s teams could compete at the continental showpiece.

Sascoc‚ short of funds after the Lottery and government had tightened the purse strings‚ had limited selection to only 11 codes which offer qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Excluded sports had initially suggested they fund their own way‚ but Sascoc ruled against this arguing that selection would be determined by money‚ which would also be unfair.

But since the acting minister allowed the South African Football Association (Safa)‚ which is paying its own way‚ to go‚ Sascoc is offering the other federations a chance to do the same.

“This letter serves to inform you that‚ should you wish to‚ you are welcome to exercise your right to request for the same special dispensation from the minister‚” acting CEO Ravi Govender wrote in a letter addressed to federation presidents on Saturday afternoon.

“Please be informed that Sascoc will not be responsible for any costs of your participation in any manner whatsoever‚ should such ​dispensation be granted. Further‚ that your participation is subject to the African Games 2019 local organising committee permitting so.”