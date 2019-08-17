Milutin Sredojevic‚ who resigned as Orlando Pirates coach on Friday‚ has labeled as “nonsense” a report in the Egyptian media claiming he has been announced already as coach of Zamalek.

The report‚ on the reputed football website Kingfut.com‚ quotes Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour saying Sredojevic will take over the Cairo giants.

The report claims Sredojevic will arrive in Egypt on Sunday to sign his contract.

Adding to the confusion of a saga that saw Sredojevic’s resignation announced in bombshell statement posted on Pirates’ official website late on Friday night‚ Mansour on Thursday had announced another Serbian‚ Aleksandar Stanojevic‚ as Zamalek’s new coach. The president now claims that was a “trick” to expose the club’s enemies.

Sredojevic‚ contacted by TimesLIVE on Saturday morning‚ was in Istanbul on transit to his home in Serbia‚ where his mother is seriously ill with breast cancer.

Asked about the Kingfut report‚ the coach responded: “That report is total nonsense.

“I am travelling to see my mother who is sick in Serbia. And we shall see what will come after that. [Whether] I will come back to Africa.

“But if he [Mansour] really wants me he needs to fork out millions.”

He added: “The moment [after] Pirates announced I have resigned [I travelled]. I am now in Istanbul flying to my country.