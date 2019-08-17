Last push can open door for Elephants

PREMIUM

EP Elephants head coach Chumani Booi will call for one last push from his team when they face the Falcons in their First Division fixture in Despatch on Saturday.



Booi knows that a win will give his team a good chance of progressing to the Currie Cup rugby semifinals, which will keep their dream of gaining Premier League promotion alive...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.