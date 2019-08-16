Southern Kings chairman Loyiso Dotwana plays blame game
Boss blames press for leaks that muddied process to find coach
Isuzu Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana has blamed The Herald for a failed attempt to sign New Zealander Steve Jackson as the team’s new PRO14 head coach.
Dotwana said Samoan head coach Jackson had indicated that leaks related to the media coverage “from you” (The Herald) had changed his mind...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.