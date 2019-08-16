Southern Kings chairman Loyiso Dotwana plays blame game

Boss blames press for leaks that muddied process to find coach

Isuzu Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana has blamed The Herald for a failed attempt to sign New Zealander Steve Jackson as the team’s new PRO14 head coach.



Dotwana said Samoan head coach Jackson had indicated that leaks related to the media coverage “from you” (The Herald) had changed his mind...

