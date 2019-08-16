Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic: Why would anyone not want Hlatshwayo?

Orlando Pirates boss Milutin Sredojevic has said that every coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) would not hesitate to have Bidvest Wits captain and defender Thulani Hlatshwayo in their defensive ranks.

Sredojevic said he would not think twice if the Bafana Bafana captain was willing to leave Wits and the club open to let him go.

Speculation linking Hlatshwayo to Bucs gains momentum with each passing day and will kick into overdrive by the time the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

“First of all there is no [club] coach in this country who will not want to have the captain of Bafana Bafana‚” Sredojevic said.