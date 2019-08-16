Larsen happy after Chilli Boys draw with Downs

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen was pleased to have held a “difficult” Mamelodi Sundowns team to a 1-1 draw in their Absa Premiership game on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



Lebogang Maboe got a firsthalf opener for Sundowns, but new Chippa signing Meshack Maphangule levelled the score on the stroke of fulltime...

