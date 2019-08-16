Down to wire for Elephants

The stakes will be sky-high when EP’s resurgent Elephants face the Falcons in a battle for a berth in the Currie Cup First Division semifinals in Despatch on Saturday.

In their last game, the Falcons suffered a humiliating 122-19 defeat against the Jaguares and EP are keen to add to their misery at the WJ de Wet Stadium.

“The boys are really looking forward to this clash against the Falcons,” EP skipper Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda said.

“We will polish a few things in our game and be more clinical against the Falcons.

“If we can do that we should be in the money.

“We will worry about the semifinals after Saturday’s game.

“We know we need to win and we will see what happens after that.”

Mtyanda said discipline would be vital for his men if they wanted to extend their winning streak to three matches, after hard-won victories over the Border Bulldogs and SWD Eagles.

“We need self-discipline in the rucks against the Falcons,

“We must work on our efforts at the breakdown and ensure that we are clinical when we have the ball,” he said.

“I am looking forward to another good display from our front row. They were outstanding in our win over the Eagles.”

EP must beat the Falcons to keep their ambition of a semifinal clash alive.

After round six of the competition, the unbeaten Argentinian Jaguares remain top of the log with 30 points, and they are followed by the Griffons (22 points), Falcons (20) and Elephants (16).

The Leopards also have 16 points, but EP are ahead on the standings because of their superior points difference.

The other final league games are Boland versus Griffons, Jaguares versus Leopards and the Border Bulldogs against the SWD Eagles.

EP will be looking for their barnstorming loose forwards Diego Williams, Jurie van Vuuren and Stephan de Wit to put in a big shift.

“This game against the Falcons will be like a quarterfinal for us and we are looking forward to it,” EP coach Chumani Booi said.

“It is a game we need to win to give ourselves a chance to compete in the playoffs.

“So we will be thorough in our preparation and we will ensure that we get the team up and ready for the challenge.

“Looking after our ball a bit better will be a big focus in training.

“Our focus this week in training will be to ensure we secure ball and play in the right areas.

“Our game management is going to be key.”