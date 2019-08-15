Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to be drawn into his club's bitter spat with Kaizer Chiefs over star player Khama Billiat.

Sundowns are embroiled in an unusually harsh war of words with Chiefs over the Zimbabwe international striker‚ with the Brazilians saying they are negotiating and trying to secure his return to Chloorkop‚ and with Chiefs‚ on the other hand‚ refuting the claim.

“I don’t want to comment on a player of another club.

"We have to be careful and respectful‚” Mosimane said.