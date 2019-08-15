High stakes for EP in Despatch

The stakes will be sky high when EP’s resurgent Elephants face the Falcons side in a battle for a berth in the Currie Cup First Division semi-finals in Despatch on Saturday.



In their last game the Falcons suffered a humiliating 122-19 defeat against the Jaguares and EP are keen to add to their misery at the WJ de Wet Stadium...

