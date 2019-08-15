Faf du Plessis says he remains T20 captain‚ confirms swansong at T20 World Cup

Faf du Plessis maintains he is still the captain of South Africa’s men’s T20 team‚ even though he won’t even be in the squad in India next month.

But there is less confusion about his retirement.

Having hinted previously that next year’s T20 World Cup will be his international swansong‚ he has confirmed that to be the case.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror‚ Du Plessis was quoted as saying: “CSA [Cricket South Africa] are going to use opportunities through the season to bring in different captains in white-ball cricket to prepare for when I’m going to be done after the T20 World Cup.

"I’m still the captain of the T20 team and very much part of it.”