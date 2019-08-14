Tough task as Pirates face hoodoo side

If Orlando Pirates are to stand a good chance of winning the Absa Premiership this term, they will have to get some monkeys off their back.

Three years ago, the Buccaneers were hammered 6-1 by Matsatsantsa at Mbombela Stadium. It's not been easy for Pirates to get a win against the Tshwane side.

In fact, SuperSport won 1-0 at the same venue in February.

The defeat was one of the reasons Pirates were denied the 2018/19 league title in the end, as they were pipped by Mamelodi Sundowns for a second season running.

The challenge for Pirates this season is also to beat their hoodoo sides such as SuperSport. The two sides meet at Mbombela tonight (7.30pm) and admittedly, it's still early days in the race, but it's vital to collect points at any stage.