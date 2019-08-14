Test squad shows SA spin is in rare rude health

One squad‚ three spinners. South Africa won’t want for slow poisoners in their men’s Test series in India in October.

Keshav Maharaj‚ South Africa’s first-choice spinner for most of their 30 matches since he made his debut in Perth in November 2016‚ is the player in possession.

He has been omitted for only five of those games‚ four times when South Africa opted for an all-seam attack.

The exception was in the third match of his debut series in Adelaide‚ where Tabraiz Shamsi was preferred and laboured for 43.5 overs for match figures of 2/151.

Since then the go-to spinner has been the slight‚ polite left-arm orthodox Maharaj — who has taken 94 wickets at 28.44.

Just seven bowlers have claimed more scalps in their first 25 Tests for South Africa‚ and Hugh Tayfield is the only spinner among them.