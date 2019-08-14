Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has not ruled out the club signing a centreback before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

Sredojevic suggested Pirates will assess the backline performances in Bucs’ matches in August‚ including Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership match-up against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (kickoff 7.30pm)‚ before making decisions on signing any more defenders.

Pirates are likely to see their defence as an area they can tighten quite significantly as they seek an added 10 percent edge that can carry them over the line having been runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL for two seasons in a row.

The Buccaneers conceded 24 times last season.

It seems a lot for a side challenging for the title‚ but Sundowns actually let in the same amount of goals‚ and scored four less than Pirates (40‚ to Bucs’ 44).