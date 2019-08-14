Chippa United go for jugular
Chippa United top striker Andile Mbenyane has promised his team will go for broke when it hosts Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The match starts at 7.30pm.
Mbenyane’s remarks come after the Port Elizabeth-based side had a slow start to their league campaign when they were held to a stalemate by league bridesmaid Stellenbosch FC in the league opener.
The Chilli Boys shot blanks en-route to a 0-0 draw at home.
Mbenyane, who was a regular and one of the most influential players in the Chilli Boys’ squad last season, admitted they could have fought more aggressively for the desired result, but they were still trying to find their rhythm as a team.
Mbenyane said it was unfortunate they couldn’t seal a win against the PSL newcomers.
“We were dominating the game throughout, and it’s unfortunate we just let the result go like that. We just couldn’t score,” said Mbenyane.
“We did everything right but the goals just didn’t come. Our finishing let us down and Stellenbosch were here to play for a draw.
“A draw is better than nothing. Now we have a big game ahead of us.”
Mbenyane made 27 appearances for the Chilli Boys last season – he scored six goals and had three assists that lead to goals.
He said the reigning PSL champions had experienced players, who have been together for longer, while Chippa United had new players that were still trying to gel with the entire team.
“Those guys know each other well so we have to be mindful of all of their moves. But we are looking for a win or draw because we’ve had a good week of training.
“Fixing mistakes we made against Stellenbosch is important, and all the guys are looking sharper than last week.
“We just have to make sure that we avoid dropping points easily, especially at home, because it might be still early days but losing early in the season can come back to bite you when the season ends.”
Mbenyane added: “The league has just started, and not all the players in the team use their mental capabilities during the first game. Most of us use strength.
“But that’s going to fade as we play regularly and the players are yet to gel the way they should. So we are on the right track.”