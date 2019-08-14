Chippa United go for jugular

Chippa United top striker Andile Mbenyane has promised his team will go for broke when it hosts Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The match starts at 7.30pm.

Mbenyane’s remarks come after the Port Elizabeth-based side had a slow start to their league campaign when they were held to a stalemate by league bridesmaid Stellenbosch FC in the league opener.

The Chilli Boys shot blanks en-route to a 0-0 draw at home.

Mbenyane, who was a regular and one of the most influential players in the Chilli Boys’ squad last season, admitted they could have fought more aggressively for the desired result, but they were still trying to find their rhythm as a team.

Mbenyane said it was unfortunate they couldn’t seal a win against the PSL newcomers.