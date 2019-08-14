Boks coach Erasmus to wait until Sunday before making De Bruin decision

“This case is a health issue and he told us that he just can’t do it anymore.

"It is very sad because I know that he wants to be with us and also we want him to be here.

"He has contributed in such a big way but personal life comes first.

“It is short notice for us and we did not expect it to happen.

"He left after the New Zealand match and we thought that he would join us again. We will finish this game against Argentina and look at our options.

"I will chat to the guys and look at the options and take it from there.”

Erasmus added that their focus at the moment on beating the Argentineans in their last match before they depart for the tournament in Japan.

“We did manage the Auckland build up week and Argentina without Swys but we did miss him a lot‚" he said.