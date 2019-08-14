Percy Tau's Belgian outfit Club Brugge are growing more bemused by the massive impact their South African signing has made off the field on social media.

A social media tsunami has hit the club with 40,000 new followers for Brugge from South African fans of Tau‚ according to research.

The 25-year-old Tau has scored twice in the Belgian top-flight since signing but was dismissed on Tuesday as Brugge sneaked past Dynamo Kiev of the Ukraine in a Uefa Champions League tie.

He will miss the first leg of their playoff tie against LASK Linz of Austria next week but Brugge are delighted with their new signing‚ especially the massive interest in the club from South Africans.