'Bafana Bafana does not need a good coach‚' says Jomo Sono

Jomo Sono believes his one-time national team-playing prodigy Benni McCarthy is ready to coach Bafana Bafana‚ but has to be “surrounded by the right people”.

Clive Barker gave McCarthy his international debut in a friendly against the Netherlands in 1997‚ but it was Sono who threw caution to the wind and gave the 20-year-old striker game time at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana reached the final and McCarthy was joint-top scorer.

Now in his second season as a head coach‚ at Cape Town City‚ 41-year-old McCarthy has been mentioned as a front-runner to replace Stuart Baxter‚ who resigned at the beginning of this month‚ in the Bafana hotseat.

The big question mark is whether McCarthy – who has won a trophy and reached a final (both in the MTN8)‚ and steered City to fifth and fourth in the league – has the experience for a job infamous for chewing up coaches.