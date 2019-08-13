'It’s really bad that Kaizer Chiefs are not in the MTN8‚' says Josta Dladla

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla believes that his erstwhile employers are starting to show signs of recovery after missing out on a chance to play in this year’s MTN8.

This year's events gets underway this weekend and this means Chiefs are without an official fixture after their failure to qualify last season.

“It’s really bad that Chiefs are not in the MTN8‚” Dladla said.

“I mean‚ sometimes you do get those situations where you want to gain something but it doesn’t happen.

“It’s a new season‚ we didn’t qualify for the top 8 but I think the new season will help us change that.”

Dladla said it was up to the current crop of Chiefs players to return the club to its former glory.