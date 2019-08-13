EP want to clip some more wings
Eagles beaten, Falcons next?
Sticking to their game plan and carrying the ball hard on attack were vital plus points for EP’s Elephants when they beat the SWD Eagles, EP skipper Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda said.
Thanks to their win, the Elephants moved up into fourth spot on the log and remained in contention for a berth in the Currie Cup First Division playoffs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.